Popular Food Boat Sinks in Waters Off Fort Lauderdale

The owners of a popular food boat are vowing to rebuild after the vessel sunk in the waters off Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Intercoastal Waterway when Jay's Sandbar Food Boat began to sink.

In a message posted on social media, the owners said a stabilizer pontoon and caused the vessel to go underwater.

No one was injured, but the owners said it was a "total loss."

"It could have been much worse, my crews is more important than anything," the message read in part. "It was never easy but we enjoyed you guys. We will rebuild."