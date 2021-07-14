Popular Song “Patria y Vida” Becomes Rallying Cry for Cuban Protests

As thousands of Cuban protesters continue to take to the streets to object the oppression by the Cuban government, one slogan has turned into their rallying cry -- "patria y vida."

The slogan, which is a spin on the communist regime's decades-old motto of "patria o muerte" — 'homeland or death,' has been transformed into a song that has become the backdrop to the unprecedented protests that have erupted across the island.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The song is a collaboration between Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona, Miami-based hip-hop stars Yotuel Romero and Alexander Delgado, along with Cuban rappers Maykel Osorbo and El Funky.

"No more lies. My people demand freedom. No more doctrines!" the song says, accusing the Cuban government of destroying the quality of life on the island. It calls for people to shout "patria y vida ... and start building what we dreamed of, what they destroyed with their hands."

How the Song "Patria y Vida" Became a Battle Cry for Cuba's Protests

The song "Patria y Vida" has become a phenomenon since its release this year with its music video receiving more than 6 million views on YouTube.

Where the original Castro-era slogan was a call to arms for people to stand up for the revolution in 1959, the new slogan tells people to hit the streets and take back their country after 62 years of communist rule.

"Patria y Vida" quickly became an anthem.

How Miami is Marching in Solidarity with the Cuba

More rallies and events including a mini-concert were taking place in South Florida Wednesday as local leaders and demonstrators continued to show their support for the protesters in Cuba.

NBC 6 Team Coverage with Laura Rodriguez, Julia Bagg, Carlos Suarez and Willard Shepard as protests, concerts, and boaters do what they can to do bring awareness to the unrest in Cuba.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, city commissioners and Cuban American musician Willy Chirino held a Wednesday news conference to voice their support for the Cubans, who have taken to the streets in the communist nation to protest their government.

"We need to do whatever it is we have to do to make possible the radical political changes that need to be done in Cuba," Chirino said. "Our country is dying, our people are dying, are desperate."

Suarez, who is also Cuban American, has been calling for U.S. intervention in Cuba.

Later Wednesday, the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance and other groups were planning on holding a rally on Southwest 8th Street outside Cafe Versailles in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

The event is expected to include a mini-concert from local Cuban American artists.