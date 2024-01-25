Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in North Lauderdale: BSO

Authorities are trying to identify a suspect who was caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a North Lauderdale home in broad daylight.

The theft happened at a home near the 6800 block of Doral Street around 3:30 p.m. back on Jan. 16.

Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Thursday showed the suspect pull up in a U-Haul van.

He exits the van, runs up to the front porch and grabs a number of boxes that had been delivered and runs back to the van before fleeing the scene.

Officials are trying to identify the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-722-5803.