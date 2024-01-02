Porsche driver arrested after hit-and-run crash involving trooper leads to manhunt in Weston

A hit-and-run driver who struck a Florida Highway Patrol trooper then fled the scene on foot led authorities on a manhunt that ended in his arrest in Weston early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began when thedriver of a black Porsche crashed into the FHP trooper as he was heading west on Interstate 75 near Indian Trace, FHP officials said.

Photos released by FHP showed the trooper's vehicle with rear-end damage, and the Porsche heavily damaged.

FHP trooper's vehicle after hit-and-run crash in Weston on Tuesday.

The driver abandoned the Porsche on foot, prompting a manhunt involving multiple agencies, officials said.

Suspect's vehicle after hit-and-run crash in Weston on Tuesday.

Troopers say authorities established a perimeter in Weston, causing traffic delays on I-75 and nearby roadways.

The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody, according to FHP. He was identified as 49-year-old Ricardo Jimenez.

Suspect taken into custody after hit-and-run crash involving FHP trooper on Tuesday morning.

Jimenez was taken to Cleveland Clinic for treatment and will be transported to the Broward County Jail once cleared from the hospital, FHP said in a press release.

The trooper involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries, FHP added.