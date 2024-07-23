Port St. Lucie couple's marital problems may have triggered apparent murder-suicide: Police

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie that left a husband and wife dead over the weekend.

Port St. Lucie Police said Gilles Ballay, 51, fatally shot his wife, Giselle Ballay, 52, while she was sleeping early Sunday morning before shooting himself.

Detectives revealed on Monday that they believe problems within the couple's marriage may have triggered the violence. There were also frequent discussions of divorce between the two, which may have been part of the motive, police added.

Officers responded to their home around 3 a.m. Sunday where they found the pair dead in their bedroom. Two 16-year-olds, a family member and family friend, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed, police confirmed.

A 9 mm Taurus handgun was also found inside the home and is believed to be the weapon used, police added.