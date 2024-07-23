Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie couple's marital problems may have triggered apparent murder-suicide: Police

Frequent talks of divorce may have been part of the motive, according to police.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie that left a husband and wife dead over the weekend.

Port St. Lucie Police said Gilles Ballay, 51, fatally shot his wife, Giselle Ballay, 52, while she was sleeping early Sunday morning before shooting himself.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Detectives revealed on Monday that they believe problems within the couple's marriage may have triggered the violence. There were also frequent discussions of divorce between the two, which may have been part of the motive, police added.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Officers responded to their home around 3 a.m. Sunday where they found the pair dead in their bedroom. Two 16-year-olds, a family member and family friend, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed, police confirmed.

A 9 mm Taurus handgun was also found inside the home and is believed to be the weapon used, police added.

This article tagged under:

Port St. Lucie
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us