Portion of Apartment Building Roof Collapses in NW Miami-Dade

Fire crews responded Thursday after a part of a roof overhang of an apartment building in northwest Miami-Dade collapsed.

The building is located at 17350 NW 68th Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the three-story apartment building at around 4 p.m.

Footage from Chopper 6 shows a portion of the roof overhang in pieces on the ground below. The damage happened to only the exterior of the building.

Crews evacuated residents and assessed the structural integrity of the building. There are no reports of injuries so far.

It's unclear why the roof collapsed.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.