Fires

Possible arson burns 3 cars, residence in Allapattah

It happened at NW 20th Avenue and NW 31st Street.

By Briana Trujillo and Kim Wynne

A fire charred three cars and a home in Allapattah early Wednesday, in an incident police are investigating as arson.

It happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of NW 20th Avenue and NW 31st Street.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Three vehicles at the front of a residence could be seen burned, and the fire extended to the home of Mercedes Tellez.

She said she's lucky to be alive, as neighbors knocked on her door, telling her to get out.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

An image captured on a surveillance camera shows two people with what appear to be a red gas can pouring something in front of the cars.

More information about potential suspects was not immediately available.

According to the fire department, the residents were displaced and had to move to a relative's home.

Local

Miami-Dade County 8 mins ago

Miami-Dade Asian massage business raided by human trafficking detectives: Police

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Corruption trial continues for suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez

Firefighters said they had to pull out part of the roof to put the flames out.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fires
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us