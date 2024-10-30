Possible arson burns 3 cars, residence in Allapattah

A fire charred three cars and a home in Allapattah early Wednesday, in an incident police are investigating as arson.

It happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of NW 20th Avenue and NW 31st Street.

Three vehicles at the front of a residence could be seen burned, and the fire extended to the home of Mercedes Tellez.

She said she's lucky to be alive, as neighbors knocked on her door, telling her to get out.

An image captured on a surveillance camera shows two people with what appear to be a red gas can pouring something in front of the cars.

More information about potential suspects was not immediately available.

According to the fire department, the residents were displaced and had to move to a relative's home.

Firefighters said they had to pull out part of the roof to put the flames out.

The incident remains under investigation.