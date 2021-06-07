2021 Hurricane Season

Potential Tropical System in Caribbean Not Forecast to Impact United States: NHC

Gradual development is possible with the system, which is forecast to move slowly to the northwest toward Central America

Days into the start of the 2021 hurricane season, the latest area of low pressure could become a named system in the coming days with forecasters not expecting it to impact the United States.

The National Hurricane Center says the area could develop in the southwestern Caribbean Sea with a 20 percent chance of formation in the forecast over the next five days.

No impact is expected to South Florida or the United States.

If the area becomes a named storm, it would be the second of the season and be named Bill.

