Power of Music Helping Children in Foster Care

A local group is using the power of music as a therapeutic outlet for children in foster care.

The non-profit organization HANDY is building musical skills and creating meaningful relationships, that allow these children to heal and grow.

Last years, the group created an album called the Library of Us Project. The music project was created by HANDY, an organization that’s focused on helping young kids in foster care transition to adulthood.

One of the singers on the album is 17 year old Kenwon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We went into the studio and we just talk," he said. "Then the next day, Kirk said you are going to do an album. I was shocked.”

Kirk Brown is the President and CEO of Handy. He recruited the help of Emmy-nominated producer and songwriter Artist Alexander Star to mentor the teens and help them get their feelings out on paper.

“Whenever our young people have the ability to express themselves in a therapeutic fashion," Brown said. "It is necessary for us to provide that outlet.”

Along with producing songs for the album, the teens have been out in the public preforming their original songs.

Brown says HANDY is helping these children every step of the way, forming lasting bonds dedicated to helping them grown and become empowered youth.

The album consists of six original songs written to express the journeys that children in foster care and other vulnerable situations encounter during their lives.

You can listen to the songs by clicking on this link.