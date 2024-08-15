Power restored to southwest Miami-Dade homes after two weeks of living in the dark

The power is back on for several families in southwest Miami-Dade after they said they were in the dark for more than two weeks.

Florida Power & Light restored the power Wednesday night to the homes in the area of Southwest 112th Court and 172nd Street.

The families said it’s been weeks of suffering and living through the unbearable heat. It took crews several minutes to cut the light back on. Families had smiles on their faces Wednesday night as they went back inside their homes.

Yanely Sosa described the last few weeks as terrible. At times, residents took their mattresses outside to try and cool off.

“Terrible,” she said in Spanish.

The president of the homeowner's association told NBC6 on Wednesday that a rat bit a wire last month, causing the power to go out.

“We have had to abide and wait for Miami-Dade permitting and FPL to completely disconnect the power before we could have our electrician do the needed work,” he said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Florida Power & Light Company sent NBC6 a statement:

“We recognize how challenging it is to be without power for an extended period of time and are aware of the situation involving four customers in Southwest Miami-Dade. We have been in constant contact with the homeowner’s association and communicated that it must hire a licensed electrician to repair their damaged customer owned electrical equipment. Once those repairs are made, FPL will restore power safely and as quickly as possible.”