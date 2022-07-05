Pregnancy Clinic in Hialeah Vandalized With Spray Paint

A women’s pregnancy clinic in the city of Hialeah was found vandalized with spray paint.

The Pregnancy Help Medical Clinic on W. 49th Street was found with the words "If abortions aren't safe the[n] neither are you" spray painted on the building on Tuesday.

Another message on the building said "Our rage will not stop" with the name "Jane's Revenge."

Similar vandalism with the group "Jane's Revenge" has happened around the country.

The incident comes as a Florida judge temporarily blocked the state's 15-week abortion ban on Tuesday. But the ban was reinstated after the state appealed the judge's decision a short time later.

It also comes after the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo said the incident is under investigation.

"Hialeah is a law-abiding city. The act of vandalism that happened against the women’s pregnancy clinic is illegal and wrong. We are investigating this incident and will take measures once we find out who did it," Bovo said in a statement. "These intimidation acts are not the appropriate way to express discontent with the decision made by the Supreme Court of the United States. We must be respectful of private and public property. We are a country of laws and if anyone disagrees with the decision made by the court, they should vote to make a change. That is the American way. Hate crimes against any type of health center is not the answer."