Pregnant woman and mother of 4 shot to death in Fort Lauderdale

Family members of a pregnant woman and mother of four toddlers who was killed earlier this week gathered in Fort Lauderdale Thursday to fundraise for funeral expenses.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Shambre Boyd was hanging out with her boyfriend outside an apartment complex on the 1300 block of NW 3rd Court when the bullets came towards them.

“This hurt me so bad,” said Tatiana Boyd, the victim's sister. “I ain’t got her no more. I could always count on my sister but I can't count on her no more. 'Cause she gone.”

It’s unclear what led to the early morning shooting, but Fort Lauderdale Police are still looking for any suspects. Shambre was pronounced deceased at the Broward Health Medical Center along with her fetus.

“Pop, pop, pop. Then it stopped for a few minutes and then it went again. Pop, pop, pop,” said Elizabeth Hall, a resident near the crime scene, as she pointed out several bullet holes left behind in a parked car.

The Boyd family is now balancing fighting for justice with trying to explain to Shambre’s four children that mom is gone.

“The youngest daughter the 5-year-old. She’s breaking down," Tatiana Boyd said. "I feel her pain because, at the end of the day, she doesn’t have her mom anymore. Then the other kids don’t understand. I feel their pain because they don’t understand until they're older to know where their mom is really at.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police.

“I want the shooter to know you might not get dealt with today, tomorrow, next month, next year. But you are going to have your time when you will have to see a judge or will have to see God about the actions you did,” said Aline Jackson, the victim's cousin.

If you would like to support the family with donations for the funeral expenses, click here for the Gofundme.