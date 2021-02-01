Pregnant Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot on I-95 in Broward County: FHP

A pregnant woman is in a Broward County hospital after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was shot while riding in a car along Interstate 95.
Investigators say the incident took place just after 1 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The 30-year-old victim was in the passenger seat of a silver Mercedes Benz when a silver Chevrolet SUV approached from the right side and shot multiple times.
The victim was hit once in the right thigh and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition. The driver of the Mercedes, a 31-year-old man, was not injured.
FHP did not release any information on who the shooter may be or a possible motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *347