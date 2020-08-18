Florida

Prospective Attorneys Frustrated by Florida Bar Exam Delay

By Associated Press

Lawyer Exam Woes
AP

Prospective attorneys in Florida are unhappy with a decision to postpone the Florida bar exam until October.

About 3,000 prospective attorneys had planned to take the exam online on Wednesday but they got emails over the weekend telling them that the test will be rescheduled for a date in October.

Robert Walters, a recent graduate of Florida State University's law school, told WUSF in Tampa that he is frustrated by the decision.

“You’re going to unlearn a lot of the things that you just memorized, for the test that you thought was going to be on Wednesday,” Walters said Monday, less than 24 hours after learning of the postponement. “At this point, I am probably the most prepared that I would be to take this exam.”

The Board of Bar Examiners said in a statement that administering a “secure and reliable” online exam was not feasible.

The board said it was working on developing a program in partnership with the Florida Bar that would allow prospective attorneys who haven't been able to take the exam yet to practice the law in some capacity under the supervision of a practicing attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

