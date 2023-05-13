Publix Apologizes After Employee Refuses to Write ‘Trans People Deserve Joy' on Cake

Publix Supermarket officials are apologizing after an employee at a store in central Florida told a customer they could not write a phrase supporting the transsexual community on a cake.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident happened at a store in Orlando, where Yasmin Flasterstein from the non-profit group Peer Support Space was making care packages for the trans community and stopped by the store to get a cake.

“We went to the bakery associate and asked him if he could write ‘Trans people deserve joy’ on it. He looked a little bit confused,” she said.

A cake saying 'People deserve joy' was brought to her and she was told by an associate and the bakery manager they could not write trans because "it would be taking a stance and that Publix isn't allowed to take a stance on the issue.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Flasterstein, who is a non-trans person, said both she and the group's co-founder, who is trans, where shocked.

“You told a trans person to their face that they’re not worthy of joy,” Flasterstein said. “That’s a stance.”

She said the staff left space on the cake and gave her icing to write it herself.

“I do think that the bakery manager wanted to write ‘Trans people deserve joy’ on the cake. It seemed like she was on the brink of crying. I could see like tears in her eyes,” she said. “So it really did seem like it was out of her control.”

Publix later responded to a comment on social media with the following:

“We are sorry that our associates did not handle your request appropriately. Please message us for more details, and we will gladly make the cake.”

Flasterstein said she was appreciative of the apology and said she would like to see more.

“I would like for Publix to be accountable to whatever their policy is that could have caused confusion and to do something to share to the team that they are allowed to say any community deserves joy,” she said.