Rain Chances Drop Thursday Across South Florida Before Rising to End Work Week

South Florida will see a subtle uptick in showers and storm chances Friday and Saturday before another slight rain chance dip arrives

After three straight days of downpours for some parts of the area, South Florida could get some slight relief Thursday before seeing the wet weather make a return to end the work week.

The area has finally returned to a slightly drier pattern, but not quite rain-free. Look for a few showers and storms through the first half of your Thursday as highs hit the upper 80s.

Humidity is sky high, so be thankful for an afternoon beach breeze.

South Florida will see a subtle uptick in showers and storm chances Friday and Saturday before another slight rain chance dip arrives for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to about 90, typical for this time of the year.

