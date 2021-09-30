first alert weather

Rain Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida to End Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will see a slight increase in the chances for showers and storms to end the month of September and bring in October.

The area is seeing a slight uptick in showers early Thursday, but don't expect a washout. Skies should be bright Thursday afternoon as highs touch the upper 80s.

Instability increases Thursday night into Friday morning and we will see scattered showers and a few storms as a result. Friday afternoon could offer up a break in the action with highs once again hitting the upper 80s.

The weekend looks dry and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Watch for rip currents both Saturday and Sunday.

The next surge of wet weather holds off until Tuesday and Wednesday as much deeper moisture rolls in.

