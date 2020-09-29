Rain Chances Increasing Tuesday in South Florida Ahead of Front's Arrival

South Florida will not be feeling very dry for the rest of the week thanks to the arrival of a front bringing plenty of rain and a slight drop in temperatures.

It will be very warm and humid with late day storms on Tuesday after morning feels like temperatures hit 90 degrees and above and by the afternoon we will likely be above 100.

Rain chances come in at 40% with most of the action starting inland from the coast and then possibly sliding to the east by evening.

A front will roll into south Florida Wednesday and then stall. Rain chances will come in around 50-60% or even higher for the remainder of the week. Highs will take a bit of a hit, topping out in the mid-80s.

Unsettled weather may in fact linger right into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and a breeze.