first alert weather

Rain Chances Increasing Tuesday in South Florida Ahead of Front's Arrival

Rain chances come in at 40% with most of the action starting inland from the coast and then possibly sliding to the east by evening

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will not be feeling very dry for the rest of the week thanks to the arrival of a front bringing plenty of rain and a slight drop in temperatures.

It will be very warm and humid with late day storms on Tuesday after morning feels like temperatures hit 90 degrees and above and by the afternoon we will likely be above 100.

Local

Miami-Dade 48 mins ago

6 Things to Know – What to Know About Phase 3 Reopenings, Presidential Candidates Set for 1st Debate

Florida 2 hours ago

Vest Saves Florida Officer Shot Serving a Warrant: Sheriff

Rain chances come in at 40% with most of the action starting inland from the coast and then possibly sliding to the east by evening.

A front will roll into south Florida Wednesday and then stall. Rain chances will come in around 50-60% or even higher for the remainder of the week. Highs will take a bit of a hit, topping out in the mid-80s.  

Unsettled weather may in fact linger right into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s and a breeze.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us