Rain, Storm Chances Increase Starting Tuesday in South Florida

South Florida will need to keep an eye to the skies starting Tuesday as rain and storm chances increase for the next few days across the area.

The cold front that pushed through Sunday has worked back to the north as a stationary front. This front is basically on top of us and it's going to keep showers and some thunderstorms around for your Tuesday.

An isolated strong storm is possible with the best chances north of us. It'll also remain just breezy enough to keep a high risk of rip currents in play so make some indoor plans.

We stay unsettled over the next couple of days with Thursday possibly offering a bit of a rain reprieve. Friday and Saturday look like our driest days over the next seven with lighter winds too. Boating and beaching look to be back in play.

A few more showers could move back in on Sunday. We stay warm throughout with morning 70s turning into low to mid-80s each afternoon.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.