Rainy Start to Work Week Across South Florida on Monday

You will need to pack that umbrella if you're heading out the door Monday with South Florida still in store for plenty of showers and storms.

It's still officially the rainy season and it'll feel like it this week. The first half of the week will feature spotty showers and storms during the first half of the day, followed by storms pushing out across the western suburbs each afternoon.

Highs will top out around 90 degrees.

We are looking at a subtle change late this week and into the weekend. Look for slightly drier mornings with more populated areas getting in on the afternoon storms.

Rain chances this week and weekend will come in around 40-60%. Highs will stay locked into the upper 80s to low 90s.