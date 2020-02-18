Rapper Gorilla Zoe Arrested for Alleged Attempt to Carry Loaded Gun on Plane in Miami

A rapper from South Florida was arrested for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun on a plane at Miami International Airport.

Keith Mathis, known by his stage name Gorilla Zoe, was taken into custody late Monday night after a TSA officer at a checkpoint advised security that he had a loaded .38 caliber gun in his carry-on bag.

The 38-year-old, who lives in Miramar, was charge with one count of carrying a concealed firearm. He has no arrest record in South Florida but does have a suspended concealed carry license.

During the height of his career, the Atlanta native rose to popularity with hits in the latter part of last decade as “Hood Figga”, “Paper”, “Lost” and “What’s Going On” among others.