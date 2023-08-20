Florida Rapper Gunplay arrested on battery and child abuse charges

A Florida rapper is facing charges after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Richard Morales Junior -- better known by his stage name Gunplay -- embarked on his career in hip hop as a member of fellow Florida-based rapper Rick Ross' Southern hip hop group Triple C's.

He was also featured on the MTV reality show Love & Hip Hop Miami.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Details surrounding this weekend's incident still need to be confirmed by police, but Morales is reportedly facing charges including aggravated battery and child abuse.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.