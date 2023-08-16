Rapper YNW Melly asking for bond hearing while he awaits double murder re-trial

Rapper YNW Melly is hoping a Broward judge will consider releasing him on bond while he awaits re-trial in his double murder case.

Attorneys for the rapper on Tuesday filed a motion to have a hearing held to determine whether he should be released from jail on bond.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, has been behind bars in Broward since surrendering to authorities in February 2019 to face two charges of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors confirmed they will retry the double murder case against rapper YNW Melly. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

The motion filed Tuesday argues that Demons' co-defendant, who's facing the same charges, was granted a bond.

It also argues that although the rapper is charged with non-bondable offenses, the judge still has discretion to grant bond.

Demons is accused of shooting and killing two childhood friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in October of 2018. They were all part of the YNW rapper collective.

Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case but will be tried separately.

NBC6's Niko Clemmons has more, including reaction from the mother of one victim.

The initial double murder trial for Demons ended in a mistrial on July 22, when jurors were deadlocked and couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

The re-trial is set to begin Oct. 9 with jury selection.

During his first trial, prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said the motive lacked credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.

The defense said Demons was at home at the time of the killings.

Demons has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.