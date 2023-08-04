Rapper YNW Melly, in jail jumpsuit and shackles, has new murder trial date pushed back

Clad in a jail jumpsuit and shackles, rapper YNW Melly was back in a Broward County courtroom Friday, where he learned he'll have to wait a little longer for his new double murder trial to begin.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, went before a judge for a brief hearing, where it was decided his trial would be pushed back a week.

Jury selection, which was set to begin Oct. 2, will now begin Oct. 9.

As Melly was walking out of the courtroom, he appeared to mouth something along the lines of "I’m coming home" or “I’m going home" to his attorney. Then he gave a big smile and as he was about to turn the corner, he clapped.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Defense attorneys had filed a motion last month asking to re-dispose the lead detective in the double murder case from 2018. They’re asking to interview Miramar Police Det. Mark Moretti again before the new trial.

Prosecutors confirmed they will retry the double murder case against rapper YNW Melly. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

Demons is accused of shooting two friends to death in a car on October 26, 2018, in Miramar.

Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said. Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case but will be tried separately.

Authorities said Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

Thomas Jr. and Williams were part of the YNW collective and were friends since childhood.

During his first trial, prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said the motive lacked credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.

NBC6's Niko Clemmons has more, including reaction from the mother of one victim.

The defense said Demons was at home at the time of the killings.

The initial double murder trial ended in a mistrial on July 22, when jurors were deadlocked and couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Two new attorneys have been added to Demons’ defense team for the re-trial.

Demons has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.