Rapper YNW Melly makes 1st federal court appearance as he seeks jail release

Rapper YNW Melly appeared in U.S. Federal Court Friday for the first time as his defense team tries to get him released from jail, with his attorney arguing that his constitutional rights are being violated while in custody.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is scheduled to be tried for double murder for a second time in September of this year in Broward County. His attorneys want him released from jail until that trial begins.

Attorney Michael Pizzi, who represents Demons, said the Broward Sheriff’s Office is violating Demons' constitutional rights by not allowing him family visitations while in custody or phone calls to his lawyers.

"He isn’t even allowed to call me to discuss his federal constitutional litigation. I think it’s really, what the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the state are doing to him is disgraceful," said Pizzi. "They are obliterating his constitutional rights."

Demons is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the October 2018 killings of two of his friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Demons is on administrative segregation within the jail because placement in general population poses a serious threat to the safety of staff or inmates, life or property.

Attorneys for BSO argued Friday that the federal case should be dismissed because Demons should be seeking potential relief in the state court system, not in front of a federal judge.

Judge Melissa Damian is allowing the case to move forward, at least for now, with a second hearing set for Wednesday, February 19th. But she said even if she eventually finds Demons' rights were violated, it’s unclear whether she could order any changes to his treatment in custody. It seemed his release from jail is highly unlikely.

Jamie Demons-King was hopeful about her son’s case walking out of the federal courthouse Friday.

"It was really good seeing him today," said Demons-King. “I hope to get a phone call or visitation really soon."