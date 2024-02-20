Raw sewage spills between 2 North Miami apartments, neither accepting responsibility

Raw sewage is spilling out between two North Miami apartments due to a clogged pipe that connects both buildings to the city’s sewer system — however, neither property is accepting responsibility.

The sewage spill is between Victory Gardens Apartments and Parkview Apartments on Northeast 149th Street and 6th Avenue.

North Miami said the city received a call Tuesday morning regarding the sewage issue. They responded to the address and realized the pipelines are not city of North Miami lines but are owned by two private properties.

A manager at Victory Gardens who did not want to go on camera said they called out a plumber Monday, who said the primary clean out at the property next door is broken and raw sewage is overflowing onto both properties.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Victory Gardens said they are unable to address the issue because it lies beyond the boundary of their property. They added that eight residents were affected Tuesday afternoon.

The plumber came out Tuesday and told NBC6 that both buildings were all in one community at one point and then separated. When they were separated, the utilities weren't separated.

"I was hoping they would take responsibility and they would at least clear it and get this resolved for now until they can figure out legally who's responsible, but I don't know,” Robert Mills with All American Plumbing & Drain Cleaning said.

A manager at Parkview said they will have a plumber come out Wednesday. She did not want to make a statement on camera.