Costco salmon recalled for listeria risk elevated to highest risk level, FDA says

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon products that were recalled in October 2024 have officially been re-classified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class I recall.

The updated classification, indicating the FDA’s highest risk level, cautions that there is a “reasonable probability” the recalled item could cause “serious adverse health consequences or death.”

An enforcement report sent to TODAY.com by the FDA lists the new classification date as Jan. 22, 2025. It notes that products subjected to the notice were shipped to a distribution center and retail stores in Florida.

A press release regarding the safety notice was first issued on Oct. 25, 2024, and remains ongoing due to concern over potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. At the time of the recall notice, buyers of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon were encouraged to return or discard products subjected to the recall.

The lot number can be found in the upper righthand corner of the product packaging, as shown by the green rectangle in this photo shared by Acme Smoked Fish Corp. (Costco)

The recall was initiated voluntarily in October by Acme Smoked Fish Corp., a company that provides smoked salmon to Costco under the warehouse store’s Kirkland Signature brand.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp. did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment on the Jan. 22 classification update.

In its initial Oct. 22 letter to Costco members, Acme Smoked Fish Corp. said it was issuing the recall “with an abundance of caution” due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria bacteria can cause a listeriosis infection, with symptoms that may include fever, chills, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Listeriosis is often not dangerous for people with healthy immune systems, but it can be dangerous or life-threatening for pregnant people, individuals over 65, or people with weakened immune systems, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Check your products for the recall

The Costco smoked salmon recall only affects packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon with the lot number 8512801270. The lot number can be found on the front of the package above the “Best By” date.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp. says customers who have purchased smoked salmon with the above lot number should not consume the products, and should return the products to Costco for a refund.

The company also advised consumers to call Acme Smoked Fish Corp. at 718-383-8585 with any questions or concerns.

This recall comes after Costco also recalled certain chicken products over listeria concerns in October 2024. Those recalls were part of a wider recall of ready-to-eat poultry that affected certain products sold at stores nationwide, including Aldi, Walmart, Target, Giant Eagle, HEB, Trader Joe’s and Kroger.

