Florida Keys

Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Florida Keys

Aldo Leopold, a 100-pound juvenile green sea turtle, was rescued in late February after being discovered floating offshore, unable to dive

“Aldo Leopold,” a 100-pound juvenile green sea turtle, swims away from a Florida Keys beach Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Marathon, Fla. The turtle was rescued by the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital in late February after being discovered floating offshore and unable to dive. Wednesday’s release coincided with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors for a month due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but staff at the Turtle Hospital, a popular Keys environmental attraction, continue efforts to rehabilitate injured sea turtles.

Wearing protective facemasks, hospital staff released a rehabilitated green sea turtle back to the ocean Wednesday.

Aldo Leopold, a 100-pound juvenile green sea turtle, was rescued in late February after being discovered floating offshore, unable to dive. The endangered reptile was treated at the Turtle Hospital with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a nourishing diet of fish, squid and greens.

Local

gratitude Apr 20

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Miami-Dade Tourist Leaders Develop Plan to Reopen Popular Spots

Rescuers named Aldo Leopold after a renowned environmentalist of the early 1900s, sometimes referred to as the father of wildlife ecology and the United States’ wilderness system.

“The coronavirus has the Florida Keys shut down, but we’re still here taking care of over 40 sea turtles at hospital,” Turtle Hospital general manager Bette Zirkelbach said.

The Turtle Hospital has been rescuing, rehabilitating and returning turtles to the wild for nearly 35 years. It even features four “turtle ambulances.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida Keysall about animalssea turtle
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us