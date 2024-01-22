Releasing balloons could become illegal under new Florida bill. Here's what to know.

A new bill could make releasing balloons illegal.

According to Senate Bill 602 c1, any balloon, whether or not it is biodegradable, would be prohibited from being released.

The bill, which was filed on Jan. 10, states that intentionally releasing, or organizing a release of balloons is prohibited and is considered to be a form of “littering” and “dumping.”

Anyone who is caught illegally releasing balloons will be fined.

However, there are exceptions.

Balloons that are released on behalf of a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes, balloons released indoors, and hot air balloons recovered after launching will be permitted.

There was a previous version of the bill would also permit biodegradable or photodegradable balloons to be released, but that portion was revised.

If passed, this bill would go into effect on July 1.