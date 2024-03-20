Jacksonville

Remains identified as those of father of three that went missing in February in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the remains of two human feet found in the backyard of a home have been identified as Sabeion Dowell

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Remains found in Jacksonville on March 14 have been identified as the ones of 23-year-old father of three who went missing a month ago.

According to NBC6 affiliate, First Coast News, Sabeion Dowell went missing on Feb. 23, and his family had been showing up to different crime scenes in Jacksonville attempting to find his remains and get some closure.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that the remains of two human feet found in the backyard of a home on Sunny Acres in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood of Jacksonville have been identified as Sabeion Dowell.

According to First Coast News, his sister said he left his residence on foot and didn’t say where he was going. His other sister told police this was "not normal" behavior for him. 

Dowell's family confirmed he lives behind three children.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

