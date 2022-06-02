Miami-Dade

Reported Shooting Investigated in Opa-locka Apartment Building

By NBC 6

Police line do not cross
Police are investigating reports of a shooting Thursday inside of an Opa-locka apartment building.

Officers were called to the Cordoba Courts complex, located in the 2200 block of Opa-locka Boulevard, after 9 a.m. following reports that a man was shot in a building in the complex.

Opa-locka Police have not confirmed any information at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeOpa-Lockashooting investigation
