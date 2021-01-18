Florida

Republican Party in North Florida County Won't Acknowledge Biden Win

The Bay County Republican Party said it won't recognize President-elect Joe Biden as legitimate unless President Donald Trump concedes and acknowledges that the 2020 election was fair.

The Florida Panhandle organization's executive committee voted last month, deciding that its officials should not cooperate with Biden's administration.

The organization said in a statement that the future of the Republican Party lies in Florida and that it's members have an obligation to protect its conservative values, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

“Since the Panhandle has long been the conservative backbone of the state, we have an obligation not only to our community, but to our republic, to proudly defend the values that Made America Great. Tonight’s (Dec. 7) vote makes clear that the Bay County Republican Party is prepared to continue to stand with President Trump and leaders that hold the conviction to fight for the American people and our Constitution," Bay County Republican Party Chairman Debbie Wood said in a written statement.

The resolution, which was widely circulated on social media, notes the party would only refer to Biden’s administration as “President-imposed” without Trump’s concession and will encourage Bay County Republican officials to not cooperate with “an illegitimate Biden Administration on any matters that infringe upon the Constitutionally protected rights of our citizens.”

