Resident says dog that woke her up as fire swept through Davie home saved her life

A woman said her dog woke her up and may have saved her life as a fire swept through her home in Davie Friday morning.

The fire broke out in a mobile home neighborhood in the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street.

Footage showed heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the home as multiple fire rescue units battled the blaze.

It appeared the fire was brought under control before sunrise.

A woman who lives in the home said she was sleeping when she was woken up by one of her dogs.

"I was asleep but the smoke woke me up, the dog woke me up first, and then I heard this crackling sound, I couldn't figure out what the crackling was," she said.

The woman said she smelled smoke and when she went in her kitchen, she found it on fire.

She was able to get out of the home safely but said she fears her three dogs didn't make it.

NBC6 was awaiting information from authorities.

