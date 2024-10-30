Miami

Residents evacuated as roof of Miami apartment building catches fire

Crews responded at around 2:28 a.m. to the fire at a four-story building at 5501 NW 7th Street, where they found heavy smoke and flames, authorities said.

By Briana Trujillo

Residents had to be evacuated as an apartment building caught fire early Wednesday, according to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue.

Crews responded at around 2:28 a.m. to the fire at a four-story building at 5501 NW 7th Street, where they found heavy smoke and flames, authorities said.

Firefighters used ladder devices to get to the roof and evacuated residents.

"Within twenty minutes the fire was under control and all residents were safely evacuated and accounted for," the fire-rescue department said.

Miami Fire-Rescue
No injuries were reported.

According to the department, the fire was "contained to roofing material left over night on the roof."

No structural damage was reported and people would be allowed back inside once the scene is cleared, authorities said.

