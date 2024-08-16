Residents in Brickell condo building left without air conditioning again

Residents living in a Brickell condominium are without air conditioning again.

NBC6 reported last July that many residents in tower three of the Four Ambassadors went without A/C for over a week.

Over a year later, on Thursday, residents contacted NBC6 saying the air conditioning was out again.

Robert Alwine, the president of the building’s management company, Bayview Condominium Management, told NBC6 Thursday they needed to make an emergency repair of an HVAC pipe flange. Alwine said the flange broke inside of a pipe, causing a leak. He says they had to shut the A/C down Wednesday night.

Alwine told NBC6 the issue impacted towers three and four, but they made the repairs Thursday. He says the air conditioning in towers one, two and four were up and running Thursday afternoon, but floors 3-15 in tower three were still without AC.

Alwine says the adhesive used requires a 24-hour cure time, so the air conditioning won’t turn on in tower three until Friday at 3:00 p.m.

“We got on it as quickly as humanely possible,” Alwine said. “If they’ll just bear with us until 3 o’clock tomorrow, we’ll be back up.”

“It would be presumptuous for me to say no, nothing will happen again because this is old, the pipes are 55, 60 years old,” Alwine said. “Things could happen, the key is not what happens, how fast do you get to it.”

Alwine says the problem they ran into Wednesday is different than last year’s problem.