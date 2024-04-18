Residents on edge over man seen roaming halls, trying to open doors at Wynwood building

Tenants are on edge after a man was seen on video trying to open doors at an apartment building in Wynwood.

Miami Police are investigating the incident at the WYND 27 building on Northwest 29th Street, and said the same person may be responsible for a unit being burglarized at the building on Monday.

A handbag and money were stolen during the burglary.

Video posted to Only in Dade showed a man lurking in the building's hallways and trying to open doors.

At one point, the man looks straight into a front door camera while he's pulling the handle.

One resident said the man even opened his door while his wife was inside, asking her "didn't you call security?"

The man said he didn't think too much about it at the time, thinking maybe it was someone with security.

But then they started hearing similar stories from their neighbors and saw the video and they were stunned and terrified.

"What if he did something to her because she was by herself?" Jesus Marcovichi said. "I was away, a lot of things could have happened."

The building's manager released a statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the unauthorized access issue and are working closely with the Miami PD to both investigate the matter and ensure the highest-level of safety for of our residents," the statement read.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.