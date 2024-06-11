Retired Davie Fire captain arrested on insurance fraud charges

A retired Davie Fire captain has been arrested on insurance fraud charges related to a claim for a 2022 stay at a resort, state authorities said Tuesday.

Miguel Ferrer, 49, is facing insurance fraud and criminal use of personal identification information charges, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said in a news release.

According to the release, Ferrer had filed a claim for water intrusion under his homeowner’s policy with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in March 2022 due to interior damage caused by a clogged air conditioning drain line.

Ferrer had to vacate his home in June 2022 to begin repairs and stayed at a resort in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, but later submitted falsified lodging invoices claiming an additional 26 nights at the resort, the release said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Investigators learned Ferrer was in Ocala at the Fire Academy serving as an instructor during various dates that he claimed to be staying at the resort, the release said.

His Sun Pass transponder recorded traveling southbound from Ocala to Broward County, contradicting his claims of being at the resort, the release said.

Ferrer was arrested and booked into jail. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

"This case is a reminder of the serious consequences of homeowners insurance fraud. I want to commend the hard work of our investigative team at CID and their dedication to ensure that individuals who commit fraud are held accountable," Patronis said in a statement. "It’s particularly sad when those arrested for insurance fraud are former first responders. As CFO, it is my duty to fight fraud and deter others who might consider committing homeowners’ fraud to make a quick buck."