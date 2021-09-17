Reward Increased Five Years After Shooting Death of Jada Page

Police are increasing the reward over five years after 8-year-old Jada Page was gunned down in front of her home while playing outside.

Miami-Dade Police are still searching for answers and the person who pulled the trigger, hoping that increasing the reward to $25,000 will help convince someone to call in the tip that will help.

When police arrived outside the northwest Miami-Dade home of Jada's grandmother in August 2016, they also found her father James shot as well. Investigators later learned he was the intended target.

Jada’s mother and the community, outraged over the gun violence, said it needs to stop.

"I still see it all I can still feel that day I can still feel the trauma of her screaming,” Jada’s mother, Rosalind Brown, said in an interview with NBC 6 in 2018. “Seeing her slumped over. The other day, I was just laying there reenacting the whole thing in my head."

Now years later, MDPD detectives are pleading with the public to continue calling in with tips and information to help solve this case.

"One of the good things about homicide cases is there is not statute of limitations, so if you have information you can still make that call whether its back then or now,” said MDPD Det. Richard Rafael. “We still need that information to further help close this case."

Jada’s family started the Jada Page Foundation shortly after her death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.