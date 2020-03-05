Miami-Dade

Reward Increased for Information on Missing Infant in Triple Homicide Case

Andrew Caballeiro was taken from the home in Redland on January 28th by his 49-year-old father Ernesto

Police continue seeking the public’s help in finding a missing infant whose father was found dead in an apparent suicide after three family members were murdered in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police have increased their reward to $8,000 for information on the disappearance of Andrew Caballeiro, who was taken from the home in Redland on January 28th by his 49-year-old father Ernesto.

Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead on Jan. 29 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after traveling from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

The Amber Alert was issued earlier that day after a family member discovered three women, including the baby's mother, 40-year-old Arlety Garcia Valdes as well as his grandmother and great-grandmother.

A private investigator hired by the family said in February, shortly after police ended their active search, that they were still tracing the possible route Caballeiro took to Pasco County from South Florida. 

