Reward Offered After Easter Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Convenience Store

Fort Lauderdale Police are offering a reward for information in a convenience store shooting on Easter Sunday that wounded both a teenager and a child.

FLPD and the Miami Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms issued the $5,000 reward for the April 4th shooting outside of Tony’s Market, located at 800 Northwest 22nd Road.

Police officials said there was a large group that had gathered when several suspects opened fire, shooting more than 50 rounds from semi-automatic rifles and handguns.

Officers responded and found the 16-year-old and six-year-old victims, who were taken by fire rescue crews to Broward Health Medical Center. An adult man who was wounded in the incident was also treated and released.

Video from the scene showed at least 95 evidence markers on the ground and the front door of the store shattered. Investigators were at the scene taking photos of the damage and bullet holes in at least one car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police, the ATF or Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.