Reward Offered for Information After Body Found Outside NE Miami-Dade School

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after the body of a gunshot victim was found earlier this week outside a northeast Miami-Dade school.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers said the body of 26-year-old Peter Stlouis was found Tuesday near the outdoor basketball courts at Oak Grove Elementary School, located off Northeast 155th Terrace and 8th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said the body was found before students arrived at the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.