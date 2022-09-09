Miami-Dade

Reward Offered for Information After Body Found Outside NE Miami-Dade School

Miami-Dade Police said the body was found before students arrived at the school

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information after the body of a gunshot victim was found earlier this week outside a northeast Miami-Dade school.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers said the body of 26-year-old Peter Stlouis was found Tuesday near the outdoor basketball courts at Oak Grove Elementary School, located off Northeast 155th Terrace and 8th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

