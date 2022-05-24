Reward Reaches $25K in 2017 Disappearance of Fort Lauderdale Teen

Five years after a teen girl vanished in Fort Lauderdale, police are hoping a $25,000 reward can help lead them to her.

Sophie Reeder was last seen around 10 p.m. on May 19, 2017 at her father's home in the 1300 block of Citrus Isle.

Surveillance video showed her walking along Davie Boulevard in the early morning hours of May 20.

It's been 5 years since anyone's heard from 15 year old Sophie Reeder. #FLPD is offering up to a $25,000 reward for credible information that leads to her recovery.



📞954-828-6677

💻SophieTips@fortlauderdale.gov



Full video at➡️https://t.co/ybCMzv0HYy#HelpUsFindSophie pic.twitter.com/ws1NvLZxXi — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) May 24, 2022

Reeder was 15 when she disappeared but would be 20 today. She was 5-foot-1, 100 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs, frustrations and roadblocks, endless nights," the teen's father, Patrick Reeder, told NBC 6 back in 2017. "I wake up in the middle of the night and sleep on the couch, wait by the front door to see if she'll walk through. I do everything I can to try and find her."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-828-6677.