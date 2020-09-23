Rick Case, South Florida Auto Dealer Magnate and Philanthropist, Dies at 77

Rick Case, who helped build an automotive dealership empire in areas including South Florida while also giving back to the community through several organizations, died Monday at the age of 77.

A spokesperson for the family said Case died at his home surrounded by family after dealing with an aggressive form of cancer.

Case and his wife, Rita, owned 16 dealerships in three states and moved to South Florida in 1985 as part of an automotive empire that employed over 1,200 people and made more than $1 billion in annual sales.

The Cases were familiar with charities in the area, including Nova Southeastern University and the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, where they had been board members since the mid-1980s.

Case leaves behind his wife of 40 years and three kids - Rick, Ryan and Raquel. A private memorial for family will be held at a later date.