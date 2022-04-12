first alert weather

Rising Temps Across South Florida This Week Before Wet Weather Returns

Rain chances will pick up Thursday and Friday as the winds relax

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you think South Florida is feeling warmer this week, you are correct with temperatures rising ahead of some relief on the way from upcoming showers.

We remain locked into this breezy weather pattern for another couple of days. This will keep rip currents and high running seas in play through Wednesday evening.

Rain chances will remain low. but look for warmer temperatures each day. Long gone are those morning 50s from the weekend as temperatures have bounced considerable. Lows are now firmly in the 70s with highs in the mid-80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain chances will pick up Thursday and Friday as the winds relax. It will feel plain warm and sticky with highs pushing the mid to upper 80s. The best chance for rain this week appears to be Friday.

Rain chances take a bit of a dip Easter Weekend, but it will still feel like early summer.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us