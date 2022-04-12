Rising Temps Across South Florida This Week Before Wet Weather Returns

If you think South Florida is feeling warmer this week, you are correct with temperatures rising ahead of some relief on the way from upcoming showers.

We remain locked into this breezy weather pattern for another couple of days. This will keep rip currents and high running seas in play through Wednesday evening.

Rain chances will remain low. but look for warmer temperatures each day. Long gone are those morning 50s from the weekend as temperatures have bounced considerable. Lows are now firmly in the 70s with highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will pick up Thursday and Friday as the winds relax. It will feel plain warm and sticky with highs pushing the mid to upper 80s. The best chance for rain this week appears to be Friday.

Rain chances take a bit of a dip Easter Weekend, but it will still feel like early summer.