Road Closure in Broward County Following Water Line Break in Fort Lauderdale

A major Broward County roadway will be closed Thursday night after a 6-inch water line break in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews are responding to the scene at the intersection of Broward Blvd. and NE/SE 3rd Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

As a result of the break, Broward Blvd. will be closed from NW/SW 7th Avenue to US 1 until 5 a.m. Friday.

Officials urge commuters to avoid the area if possible.

Customers in surrounding areas may experience service interruptions or low water pressure as work is taking place.

Please check back for updates on this developing news story.

