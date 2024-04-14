Road closure in Miami-Dade due to large brush fire

There are significant traffic disruptions in Miami-Dade County on Sunday afternoon, due to a large brush near SW 8th Street and SW 137th Avenue.

Police shut down SW 8th Street in both directions due to heavy smoke in the area.

An evening breeze is expected to push the smoke away from the metro area.

Brush fire showing up well on our radar this afternoon...in the vicinity of SW 8th and SW 137th.

Thankfully, easterly breezes will push the smoke plume away from the metro area.

Expect diminished air quality in the vicinity of the fire overnight. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/53ye19kewf — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 14, 2024

The flames reportedly spread to a canal just minutes before 5 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.