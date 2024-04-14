Miami-Dade County

Road closure in Miami-Dade due to large brush fire

Police shut down SW 8th Street in both directions due to heavy smoke in the area on Sunday afternoon

By NBC6

NBC6

There are significant traffic disruptions in Miami-Dade County on Sunday afternoon, due to a large brush near SW 8th Street and SW 137th Avenue.

Police shut down SW 8th Street in both directions due to heavy smoke in the area.

An evening breeze is expected to push the smoke away from the metro area.

The flames reportedly spread to a canal just minutes before 5 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

