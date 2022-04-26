Road Closures Thursday in Downtown Miami for Annual Corporate Run

Runners will be lacing up their sneakers Thursday for the annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run - and with it comes road closures drivers should know about.
Over 10,000 runners from 500 companies are expected to take part. Officials will close the following roads with some closures starting at 2 p.m.:
- Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from Chopin Plaza to NE 5th St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer two-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza.
- Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- SE 3rd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3rd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
- SE 3rd Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- SE 2nd St. from SE 3rd Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
- North River Dr. from SW 2nd St. to NW 5th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
- NW 5th St. from North River Dr. to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- NW 5th Ave. from NW 5th St. to NW 4th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- NW 4th St. from NW 5th Ave. to NW 4th Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.
- NW 4th Ave. from NW 4th St. to NW 5th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- NW 3rd Ct. from NW 5th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
- North Miami Ave. from NW 3rd St. to NE 2nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- NE 2nd St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2nd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.
- NE 2nd Ave. from NE 2nd St. to NE 4th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.
- NE 4th St. from NE 2nd Ave. to Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
All roads north of 4th Street, west of the Miami River and south of Biscayne Boulevard will not be closing for the event.
