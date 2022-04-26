Road Closures Thursday in Downtown Miami for Annual Corporate Run

Runners will be lacing up their sneakers Thursday for the annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run - and with it comes road closures drivers should know about.

Over 10,000 runners from 500 companies are expected to take part. Officials will close the following roads with some closures starting at 2 p.m.:

Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from Chopin Plaza to NE 5 th St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer two-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza.

St. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The southbound lanes of Biscayne Blvd. will offer two-way traffic and special attention will be given to entry and exit of Chopin Plaza. Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3 rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. SE 3 rd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3 rd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

St. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 3 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. SE 3 rd Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2 nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ave. from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. SE 2 nd St. from SE 3 rd Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

St. from SE 3 Ave. to North River Dr. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. North River Dr. from SW 2 nd St. to NW 5 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. NW 5 th St. from North River Dr. to NW 3 rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. from North River Dr. to NW 3 Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. NW 5 th Ave. from NW 5 th St. to NW 4 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ave. from NW 5 St. to NW 4 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. NW 4 th St. from NW 5 th Ave. to NW 4 th Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

St. from NW 5 Ave. to NW 4 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. NW 4 th Ave. from NW 4 th St. to NW 5 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Ave. from NW 4 St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. NW 3 rd Ct. from NW 5 th St. to NW 3 rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Ct. from NW 5 St. to NW 3 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. NW 3 rd St. from NW 3 rd Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

St. from NW 3 Ct. to North Miami Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. North Miami Ave. from NW 3 rd St. to NE 2 nd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

St. to NE 2 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. NE 2 nd St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2 nd Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

St. from North Miami Ave. to NE 2 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. NE 2 nd Ave. from NE 2 nd St. to NE 4 th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Ave. from NE 2 St. to NE 4 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. NE 4th St. from NE 2nd Ave. to Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All roads north of 4th Street, west of the Miami River and south of Biscayne Boulevard will not be closing for the event.

For more on the Corporate Run and a map of the race route, click on this link.