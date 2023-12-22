Road worker from Miami critical after hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

A road worker from Miami was critically injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while in a construction zone in West Palm Beach early Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the area of North Congress Avenue and Executive Center Drive.

Louis Vixon, of Miami, was part of a crew that was in a coned-off area where overnight road resurfacing was taking place when he was struck by a car that drove into the work zone, West Palm Beach Police officials said.

The impact catapulted the 67-year-old Vixon into a second worker.

Vixon was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent hours of surgery for extensive internal injuries from the impact, officials said.

He remained in critical condition and on life support as of Thursday night.

The other worker wasn't injured.

Authorities are searching for the car involved and are asking anyone with information to call them at 561-822-1784.