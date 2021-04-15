Rolling Loud Music Festival Returning to Hard Rock Stadium This July

Rap and hip-hop music fans have reason to celebrate - the Rolling Loud music festival will be making its return to South Florida this summer.

The three-day festival will take place July 23rd-25th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t wait to reunite together in the pits we’ve all grown to love (and miss) so much,” the festival said in a statement. “Although we may need to wait a little bit longer—trust that this comeback and reunion will be even stronger.”

Rolling Loud will honor all passes for the 2020 event and will grant refunds to any ticket holder who is not able to attend. A limited amount of tickets for the 2021 event will be available for purchase at a later date.

Organizers said they hope to keep as much of the 2020 lineup intact, including headliners Post Malone and A$AP Rocky.