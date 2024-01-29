Rolls Royce stolen from valet outside of popular Miami restaurant

A woman dropped off her brand-new Rolls Royce at the valet service of a popular Miami food spot over the weekend only to find out it had been stolen.

Yillian Iglesias had just finished eating at Komodo in Brickell on Saturday night when she was told her car was stolen.

"They were telling us that basically, two guys approached the valet parking, one of the valets," Iglesias said. "While he was giving instructions, another guy went to the keys podium, grabbed the keys, went into the car, and ran away with the car."

As soon as Iglesias found out, her friend went live on social media and approached the valet parkers. Nobody knew where the luxury car was.

Iglesias said there are several tracking devices on her car.

"They did something to the car where none of the systems can track the car so the information that we are getting is from people calling or sending messages," she said.

There is a surveillance camera that covers the valet area and police are investigating.

Iglesias fears her Rolls Royce, which she says is worth half a million dollars, is headed out of the country.

"The information I got from the detective is that those types of events are done for people that request cars from outside the country, and they try to change it, and send it outside, so the possibilities to find it are very rare," she said.

NBC6 has reached out to Komodo for a statement.